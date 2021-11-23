Chandigarh: PU students protest, demand online exams

The student bodies at Panjab University (PU) held a protest outside the office of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Monday demanding that upcoming semester exams be conducted in online mode.

The protest was organised by the Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), Students For Society (SFS) and others. The students in their statement said if the university authorities do not fulfil their demand, the protest will be intensified. They also submitted a memorandum to the university.

PU has said they are planning to hold the upcoming semester exam in offline mode. However, the university is yet to announce its final decision. The exams are scheduled to be held in December.

Students said as the teaching for the current semester was held in online mode, the exams should also be held in the same mode. “Now with the exams approaching, the university said they were planning to hold the exam in offline mode. The students demanded an online examination as there was online teaching,” students said.

However, they said the next semester should be started in offline mode by reopening the university for all students.

Meanwhile, the university is also planning to use online proctoring in case the exams are held online. A meeting of the panel was held on Monday to recommend the specifications for the tendering process for the proctoring service. It is likely that human proctoring will be in place if the university goes ahead with it.