Chandigarh: PUCSC joint secretary among 10 booked for Sector 15 clash

Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) joint secretary Jasvinder Rana is one of the among around 10 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members who have been booked in a case after a clash broke out at their office in Sector 15 on Saturday night. According to an ABVP member who was present at the time of the incident, the fight first broke out over a rivalry between two factions of the ABVP in the Sector 15 market. The accused, Jasvinder Rana, sustained injuries. The police said they will examine the facts before a cross FIR is registered in this matter. (HT Photo)

As per police, Saksham Sharma of Amritsar alleged that Rana, ABVP national secretary Aditya Takiar, and others attacked him and his friends over a dispute, and he had to be taken to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for treatment.

According to an ABVP member who was present at the time of the incident, the fight first broke out over a rivalry between two factions of the ABVP in the Sector 15 market. The accused, Rana, sustained injuries. The police said they will examine the facts before a cross FIR is registered in this matter.

A case under Sections 329(4) (house trespass), 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Sector 11 police station. A police official privy to the matter said the above-mentioned are bailable sections and therefore the accused won’t be arrested under these.

Meanwhile, ABVP PU president Parvinder Negi condemned the incident and issued a letter to expel five of its core members, including Rana, on Sunday.

On Monday, over 100 members of ABVP PU submitted their resignation after alleging that ABVP took no action against Takiar for his role in the clash. They also condemned Takiar’s autocratic policies and violent conduct.