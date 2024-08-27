Chandigarh: Punjab ASI’s son arrested for circulating woman’s objectionable photos

A Punjab police officer’s son has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and circulating objectionable photos and videos of a 21-year-old woman whom he had met on social media. The accused has been identified as Tejinder Singh, a resident of Phillaur, whose father is an assistant sub-inspector with the Punjab Police. (iStock)

The victim told the police that she had befriended the accused on social media, and their interactions eventually led to video calls. During these interactions, Singh secretly recorded her personal videos and photographs, which he later used to blackmail her. The accused also sent some of the images to her parents.

Following her complaint when a police team reached Phillaur, Singh ingested poison in a bid to evade arrest. He was immediately taken to a local hospital, where doctors, deeming his condition critical, referred him to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. Once his condition stabilised, Singh was taken into police custody.

The accused has been booked under Section 66 (A) (sending offensive messages through a computer or other communication devices) of the Information Technology Act.