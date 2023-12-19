Chandigarh, Punjab secure spots in men’s Roller Hockey semi-finals

Chandigarh and Punjab men’s roller hockey teams showcased their prowess, securing coveted spots in the semi-finals during the gripping quarter-finals of the 61st National Skating Championship held at the Sector-10 Skating Rink in Chandigarh. From the onset, Chandigarh asserted their control, surging to a commanding 5-0 lead in the first half. (Getty image)

In an electrifying display of skill and dominance, the Chandigarh team delivered an outstanding performance, blanking Kerala with an emphatic 14-1 victory.

From the onset, Chandigarh asserted their control, surging to a commanding 5-0 lead in the first half. The team sustained their dominance throughout the match, leaving little opportunity for Kerala to manoeuvre, ultimately sealing the match with a resounding scoreline.

Jujhar Singh spearheaded Chandigarh’s triumph with a remarkable four-goal spectacle, while Gurshan Singh Aujhla and Gaurav Raheja added three goals each to the tally. Gurnoor Singh (2), Kartik Sharma (1), and Angadbir Singh (1) were the other contributors with goal to Chandigarh’s resounding win. On the opposing side, Tibin Baby remained the solitary scorer for the Kerala team.

In a tightly contested second quarter-final, Jammu & Kashmir edged past Punjab in a thrilling encounter, securing a 5-3 victory. The first half witnessed an even 1-1 deadlock between the sides. However, Jammu & Kashmir’s second-half surge, marked by two rapid goals, shifted the momentum decisively in their favour (3-1). Subsequently, two more goals bolstered their lead to 5-1 before Punjab rallied with two goals, narrowing the final scoreline to 3-5.

Jugraaj Singh’s phenomenal four-goal spree and Darpan Gargotra’s singular contribution propelled Jammu & Kashmir’s triumph, while Gurjot Singh Baidwan netted twice for Punjab, supported by Shubhpreet Singh Nagra’s goal.