Chandigarh: Rail traffic on Delhi-Ambala section to be affected

Rail services on the Delhi–Ambala (DLI–UMB) section will remain affected until June 6 due to a power and traffic block undertaken for the extension of loop lines and the installation of a new electronic interlocking (EI) panel at Shahabad Markanda and Mohri railway stations. Due to the ongoing infrastructure work, several trains operating between Chandigarh and destinations in southern and western India will be diverted via Ambala, Saharanpur and Meerut. (HT File)

According to railway authorities, a total of 22 trains (90 trips) will remain cancelled during the block period. Additionally, 29 trains (96 trips) will be diverted via alternate routes, while eight trains (19 trips) have been rescheduled. Around 20 trains (61 trips) will be regulated, and three trains (eight trips) will operate with short termination or short origination arrangements.

Train No. 12983/12984 Ajmer–Chandigarh–Ajmer Express will remain cancelled until June 3. Train No. 12045/12046 Chandigarh–New Delhi–Chandigarh Shatabdi Express will not operate on June 6. Additionally, Train No. 20977/20978

Ajmer–Chandigarh–Ajmer Vande Bharat Express will also remain cancelled on June 6.

Due to the ongoing infrastructure work, several trains operating between Chandigarh and destinations in southern and western India will be diverted via Ambala, Saharanpur and Meerut. Train No. 12311/12312 Howrah–Kalka–Howrah Netaji Express will run via the Meerut–Saharanpur route instead of the Delhi–Panipat route until June 4.

Similarly, Train No. 22686 Chandigarh–Yeshwantpur Express on June 2, Train No. 12450 Chandigarh–Madgaon Goa Sampark Kranti Express on June 1, and Train No. 14218 Chandigarh–Prayagraj Unchahar Express on June 6 will operate on diverted routes.

Train No. 22452 Chandigarh–Bandra Terminus Express will depart 90 minutes later than its scheduled time on May 31 and June 3. Meanwhile, Train No. 14217 Prayagraj–Chandigarh Unchahar Express will be regulated en route and is expected to face a delay of around 70 minutes between May 30 and June 4.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest status of their trains through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) before commencing their journey. They can also obtain updated information from station announcements and railway staff.

Railway officials have urged passengers to plan their travel in advance and cooperate with the administration, keeping in view the inconvenience likely to be caused during the block period.

Suman Bala, a resident of Chandigarh, said that she had planned to travel to Delhi by the Shatabdi Express on June 6 to meet her ailing elderly mother. However, due to the cancellation of the train, she will now travel by bus. Similarly, many passengers are facing inconvenience due to the disruption, especially during the summer vacation period when families are travelling with their children.

Railways examining proposal to extend Chandigarh–Lucknow Express

Chandigarh Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari that the proposal to extend the Chandigarh–Lucknow Express to Belha Devi Dham in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, is under examination. In a letter, the minister said necessary action would be taken after the review and assessment are completed. Tewari had raised the demand in a letter to the railways on March 23, stating that the train extension has been a long-pending demand of residents from Amethi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur and Pratapgarh who are settled in Chandigarh.