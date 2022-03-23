Chandigarh records no Covid case after five months

Chandigarh on Tuesday achieved the much-awaited milestone of no new Covid-19 case, a first in the past five months.

While Mohali and Panchkula have already recorded zero cases earlier in March, Chandigarh had last reported no infection only on October 13, 2021.

Out of the 1,100 samples tested by the health department in the past 24 hours, not even one was found positive.

Meanwhile, tricity’s daily tally on Tuesday was four, with Mohali logging three cases and Panchkula one. Tricity’s case count has remained in single digit as many as four times in the past seven days.

However, cautioning residents, Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “Though the case tally is dipping every day, people must not feel complacent, as the virus is still present. People must continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in public spaces to keep the numbers from rising again, and get vaccinated at the earliest for better immunity.”

With the declining daily infections, tricity’s active caseload also dipped from 51 to 48 between Monday and Tuesday. Currently, 23 patients are still infected in Chandigarh, 18 in Mohali and seven in Panchkula.

So far, 91,892 people have tested positive for Covid in Chandigarh. Among them, 90,704 have recovered and 1,165 have died.

Mohali’s case tally of 95,678 comprises 94,512 recoveries and 1,148 deaths, while in Panchkula, 43,705 of the total 44,126 patients found infected so far have been cured and 414 have died.