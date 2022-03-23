Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh records no Covid case after five months
chandigarh news

Chandigarh records no Covid case after five months

While Mohali and Panchkula have already recorded zero cases earlier in March, Chandigarh had last reported no infection only on October 13, 2021
Cautioning residents, Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said though the case tally is dipping every day, people must not feel complacent, as the virus is still present. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Cautioning residents, Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said though the case tally is dipping every day, people must not feel complacent, as the virus is still present. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 03:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Tuesday achieved the much-awaited milestone of no new Covid-19 case, a first in the past five months.

While Mohali and Panchkula have already recorded zero cases earlier in March, Chandigarh had last reported no infection only on October 13, 2021.

Out of the 1,100 samples tested by the health department in the past 24 hours, not even one was found positive.

Meanwhile, tricity’s daily tally on Tuesday was four, with Mohali logging three cases and Panchkula one. Tricity’s case count has remained in single digit as many as four times in the past seven days.

However, cautioning residents, Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “Though the case tally is dipping every day, people must not feel complacent, as the virus is still present. People must continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in public spaces to keep the numbers from rising again, and get vaccinated at the earliest for better immunity.”

With the declining daily infections, tricity’s active caseload also dipped from 51 to 48 between Monday and Tuesday. Currently, 23 patients are still infected in Chandigarh, 18 in Mohali and seven in Panchkula.

So far, 91,892 people have tested positive for Covid in Chandigarh. Among them, 90,704 have recovered and 1,165 have died.

Mohali’s case tally of 95,678 comprises 94,512 recoveries and 1,148 deaths, while in Panchkula, 43,705 of the total 44,126 patients found infected so far have been cured and 414 have died.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out