Chandigarh resident killed in Mohali hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 21, 2023 02:47 AM IST

The deceased, identified as Ram Kapoor of Sector 45, Chandigarh, worked as a security guard in a showroom at the Phase 3B2 market in Mohali

A Chandigarh resident was killed after being hit by a car near the dividing road of Phase 3B2/7 on Tuesday. The accused sped away from the spot.

Pinky Kapoor, wife of the deceased, told the Mohali police that when Ram was hit by the car, he was waiting at the roadside as she, along with her son, were on their way to hand him his lunch. (Stock photo)
Pinky Kapoor, wife of the deceased, told the police that when Ram was hit by the car, he was waiting at the roadside as she, along with her son, were on their way to hand him his lunch.

The accused fled the spot, while passers-by rushed Ram to the civil hospital. The deceased was declared brought dead. Mataur police have booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023
