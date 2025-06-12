Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh resident loses 14.6L in online investment fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 12, 2025 09:44 AM IST

The victim was added to a WhatsApp group on stock trading, and he was asked him to install a file on his mobile; between January 21 and February 27, the complainant sent around ₹14.6 lakh to the accused for investment

A resident of Sector 41-A lost 14.6 lakh in an online investment fraud.

Thevictim was made to share his bank and Aadhar details. (HT Photo)
Thevictim was made to share his bank and Aadhar details. (HT Photo)

Complainant Anil Kumar Sharma told police that in January this year, he had received a WhatsApp message from a man who introduced himself as Shankar Ramrakhiani, an investment mentor. The man won his confidence and got him to share his bank and Aadhar details. Subsequently, the victim was added to a WhatsApp group on stock trading and asked him to install a file on his mobile.

Between January 21 and February 27, the complainant sent around 14.6 lakh to the accused for investment. Later, he was removed from the WhatsApp group and the accused even stopped taking his calls. It was then that he realised that he had been duped, and approached the police.

A case under Sections 319 (2) (cheating by personation), 318 (4) (cheating), 336 (3) (forgery for purpose of cheating), 338 (forgery), 340 (2) (using as genuine a forged document) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the cyber crime police station. The accused is yet to be arrested.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh resident loses 14.6L in online investment fraud
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On