Chandigarh resident loses 14.6L in online investment fraud

A resident of Sector 41-A lost ₹14.6 lakh in an online investment fraud. Thevictim was made to share his bank and Aadhar details. (HT Photo)

Complainant Anil Kumar Sharma told police that in January this year, he had received a WhatsApp message from a man who introduced himself as Shankar Ramrakhiani, an investment mentor. The man won his confidence and got him to share his bank and Aadhar details. Subsequently, the victim was added to a WhatsApp group on stock trading and asked him to install a file on his mobile.

Between January 21 and February 27, the complainant sent around ₹14.6 lakh to the accused for investment. Later, he was removed from the WhatsApp group and the accused even stopped taking his calls. It was then that he realised that he had been duped, and approached the police.

A case under Sections 319 (2) (cheating by personation), 318 (4) (cheating), 336 (3) (forgery for purpose of cheating), 338 (forgery), 340 (2) (using as genuine a forged document) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the cyber crime police station. The accused is yet to be arrested.