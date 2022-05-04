Chandigarh residents back in mosques to celebrate Eid after two years
After offering namaaz at home for the last two years in the wake of Covid-realted restrictions, city residents on Tuesday returned to celebrating Eid ul Fitr at mosques.
The mosque in Sector 45 wore a joyous look and people , donned in white kurtas, visited the venue to offer the morning prayers.
Sabed Hussain, a resident of Sector 45, said, “It finally feels normal coming back to our sacred place and praying. Namaz is like a reward we get from Allah after a month-long fast, it feels special to perform it inside the Masjid and not in our homes.”
Mohammed Ibrahim, owner of a sweet shop just outside the mosque shared his delight at witnessing the return of festivities, saying “Sweets are an integral part of this festival and after the pandemic, our sales also improved this time.” He added that the celebrations transcended communities as everyone came together to exchange wishes..
Meanwhile, at the Sector 20 Jama Masjid, the muhtadee Parvesh Shaikh, who reads the daily prayers at the mosque, said people of all religions were excited for Eid this year.
Maulana Ajmal Khan, the mosque’s imam, said he had prayed for the country’s peace and prosperity. He expressed his contentment for having a large number of people come together to pray and to see the festivities make a return.
Eid Mela brings communities together
The city’s Eid Mela also returned to the ground opposite Jama Masjid, Sector 20, after a two-year hiatus. Stalls ranging from those selling bangles to food vendors offered a one-stop shop experience for visitors. The location, however, was shifted to a smaller ground next to the mosque with a reduced crowd being expected.
The Eid Mela served as a melting pot for cultures as residents from all religions came together to put up stalls at the venue, “I come here every year from Patiala to put up my stall”, said Meher Singh, who was selling sunglasses.
(With inputs from Priyanka Thakur)
