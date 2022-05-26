Chandigarh residents demand scrapping of 3% extra stamp duty on property transfers done through general power of attorney
Residents and real estate stakeholders have demanded withdrawal of the extra stamp duty of 3% on property transfers which are done on basis of general power of attorney.
Kamal Gupta, president of Chandigarh Property Consultants Association, said, “The Chandigarh sub-registrar’s office has been charging extra stamp duty of 3% on the value mentioned in sale deeds, in addition to normal stamp duty of 5%, when they are registered on the basis of general power of attorney.”
In a letter to the district collector and the administration’s committee setup to review estate office related property matters, the association has demanded withdrawal of the additional stamp duty.
“Property owners living abroad who want to sell/buy properties depend heavily on the GPA. This practice is not prevalent in other states like neighbouring Punjab and Haryana and the administration should withdraw it,” said a prospective property seller, who didn’t want to be named.
A UT official said, “This extra stamp duty of 3% is being charged as per provisions of entry 48(f) of schedule-1 of Indian stamp Act, 1899.” The provision allows charging of extra stamp duty on GPA transfers , “when given for consideration and authorising the attorney to sell any immovable property.”
Gupta though maintained, “The said provision of the law is not attracted in the matter of general power of attorney given by property owners without any consideration. Therefore, it needs to be differentiated as to whether power of attorney has been given authorising the attorney just for sale of property without any consideration or if it has been given for consideration of money and authorising the attorney to sell immoveable property.”
“In Punjab, from where the amendment in Schedule 1 of Indian Stamp Act, 1899, was extended to Chandigarh in 2007, no such extra stamp duty is being charged,” said Gupta.
-
AAP to contest upcoming Haryana municipal elections on party symbol
The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contest the upcoming municipal elections in Haryana on party symbol and the candidates will be announced after party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's May 29 Kurukshetra rally. This was announced by party's Haryana in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta here on Wednesday. The filing of nominations will start on May 30, while the scrutiny of papers will be done on June 6.
-
Gurpreet Gogi pulls up Ludhiana ISBT authorities for poor state of toilets
Conducting a surprise inspection at the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar inter-state bus terminal on Wednesday, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi pulled up authorities for the poor condition of toilets. During the inspection, the toilets were found to be in a deplorable condition. The legislator also checked cleanliness at the bus stand and in a few government-run buses. He also interacted with the passengers and enquired about any problems being faced at the inter-state bus terminal.
-
Punjab education department initiates inquiry after head teacher caught ‘stealing’ rice
The Punjab education department on Wednesday initiated an inquiry after a head teacher of a government school was allegedly caught stealing rice meant for students by locals in Jandiala town of Amritsar district. Jandiala MLA and power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO asked the education department to probe the matter after a video clip of the incident went viral.
-
Offence involving economic well-being of state cannot be quashed on basis of a compromise: High court
The Punjab and Haryana high court has reiterated that an offence involving financial and economic well-being of the state cannot be quashed on the basis of a compromise.
-
UPPCL to install 4-G smart prepaid meters from July 1
G smart prepaid meters at the consumers' households in the state from July 1 and also convert the existing 12 lakh 2-G/3-G smart meters into meters based on 4-G technology, said people aware of the development. “The Union power ministry has agreed to UPPCL's demand for installation of 4-G smart meters from July 1 and also replacement of existing meters based on outdated 2-G/3-G technology because of which meters often malfunction,” an official said.
