Chandigarh residents protest SC’s order to remove stray dogs in Capital

City residents and non-government organisations (NGO) on Tuesday protested at Sector 17 to demand compassion in the face of the Supreme Court’s recent orders impacting Delhi’s stray dogs. City residents staging a protest in Sector 17 on Tuesday evening. (HT Photo)

The volunteers from Aashray Foundation and Peedu’s People organisation, all unwilling to let street dogs be treated as a nuisance instead of living beings, raised placards against the court orders and dubbed the protest as “Ray for Strays”.

“The protest highlighted deep concern that the court’s orders could set a dangerous precedent for how India deals with its community animals. This isn’t just about Delhi’s dogs. It’s about whether kindness has a place in our cities,” said Shane, representing Aashray Foundation, a broad umbrella NGO working for multiple causes including animal rights. “When we harm the most vulnerable, we strip away our own humanity,” Shane added.

Nimmi, one of the protesters, said, “Every street dog has a story. They’ve been part of our neighbourhoods for years. To treat them as disposable is to erase a piece of our shared history.”

Animal welfare advocate Shivinder Sharma added, “Street dogs are not a problem to be removed — they’re part of our urban ecosystem. If we manage them humanely, they live peacefully alongside us. This is about coexistence, not conflict.”

Peedu’s People, a dog-focused rescue and welfare group, highlighted the proven alternatives: Mass sterilisation, responsible feeding points, and community education. “The solution is management, not massacre,” said a Peedu’s People volunteer, holding a placard that read simply: ‘Feed. Sterilise. Protect’.