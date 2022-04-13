Chandigarh residents suffer as cab fares surge amid strike by drivers
People looking for taxis were a harried lot on Tuesday as several cab drivers went on strike, causing the surge pricing by cab aggregators to shoot up exponentially.
While many local cab drivers went on strike on the call of the Cab Auto Sanyukt Morcha, to push the administration to the enforce the recently notified hiked fares, several drivers aligned with cab aggregators like Ola and Uber also joined the strike for their demands.
Apart from enforcement of new fares, the morcha wants the administration to also impose these charges on cab aggregators to bring parity in the market. Besides, it has demanded additional fare of 5 kilometres for going to destinations on the outskirts of the city like the airport and Panjab University, and special facility for pick and drop at the airport and railway station like that allowed in Delhi.
On the other hand, drivers working for cab aggregators sought relief from penalty for halting at no-stoppage roads across Chandigarh and information about the destination before the trip is assigned to them.
The strike by them drove surge pricing to more than two times in the evening, hitting users, especially office-goers, hard.
Arshpreet of Sector 15 said she was charged ₹218 for a cab trip back home from Sector 43, which would normally cost ₹100. Similarly, Akhil Arora complained he had to pay ₹420 to travel from Phase 7 to Phase 10 in Mohali against the usual ₹110.
A resident of Sector 49, Samridhi Roy said she was forced to hail an auto as the cab fares were quite steep. “Due to surge pricing, the fare to travel from Sector 49 to Sector 10 shot up to ₹600, compared to ₹150-200 normally,” she added.
Meanwhile, the protesting drivers gathered near the Sector 43 ISBT and other places where the volume of cab users is usually high. Customers complained the protesters were not allowing other cab and auto drivers to enter these areas.
Morcha’s convener Vikram Singh Pundir said they submitted a memorandum to the State Transport Authority (STA) office in Sector 18 and will organise further protests if their demands were not met.
Meanwhile, auto drivers had also announced a “chakka jam”, but most of them continued to operate normally. Raju Kumar Rao, an auto driver, said, “I was at home since the morning, not intending to take passengers, but I saw many other autos running. I wanted to protest, but it is unfair if other drivers run their business as usual.”
-
GMADA section officer arrested for taking ₹1.5-lakh bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority for taking a ₹1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue hNirmal Singh, a resident of Phase 10, who owns a booth in Phase 11the no-dues certificate. The accused, Devinder Kumar Sharma, was arrested following a complaint by a resident of Phase 10, Nirmal Singh, who owns a booth in Phase 11. The deal was eventually settled for ₹1.5 lakh, of which Singh had already paid ₹50,000.
-
Ludhiana: Rebuked for late-night revelry, group opens fire; two injured
Rebuked for creating ruckus, a group of revellers opened attack on an agriculturist, his son and relatives at Mata Karamkaur Colony on Tibba road on late Monday night. The accused allegedly also opened fire, which left two persons injured, besides vandalizing some cars in the locality. Two of the accused Armaan and Deep were arrested on Tuesday morning, while their aides are on the run.
-
Nerul police book 2 constables on IPL duty for entering players’ bio-bubble in drunken state
Nerul police have booked two constables attached with Navi Mumbai and Thane police commissionerates for getting drunk during IPL bandobast on Monday and entering the bio-bubble meant for the players to click pictures. The constables have been identified as Ravindra Limbaji Mate (33), attached to Taloja police, and Narendra Madhavrao Nagpure (36), attached to Thane police. The whole incident was recorded by the IPL organisers and Navi Mumbai police commissioner was informed about the same.
-
Railway racks’ paucity hitting wheat transport: IIA
The Indian Industries Association has pointed out to the state government the shortage of racks in the Railways for exporting wheat from Uttar Pradesh. Ashok Agarwal, president, IIA, wrote a letter to minister for agriculture in the state government, Surya Pratap Shahi, informing him about shortage of racks, on Tuesday. Shahi said that against the requirement of 50-60 racks, only one or two racks were available for transporting wheat.
-
NMMC conducts cricket for blind as part of its Sports for All vision
Men dressed in whites braved the hot weather on Tuesday to play cricket at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, CBD Belapur. This match was no ordinary cricket match. The players involved were all blind. In a first-of-its-kind initiative undertaken by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, a 10-over promotional cricket match was organised specially for the blind. Their coach gave them a detailed overview about the ground and the condition of the pitch.
