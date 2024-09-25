Chandigarh residents upset over notices to install solar plants: Tewari

Reacting to the notices by Chandigarh estate office threatening resumption/cancellation of properties in case owners of houses constructed in one kanal and above fail to install solar panels, city member parliament (MP) Manish Tewari tweeted a strong note condemning the notices. Chandigarh member parliament (MP) Manish Tewari. (HT Photo)

“A substantial number of the citizens of Chandigarh are very upset about the coercive notices to install rooftop solar plants or their properties would be resumed. They are not against renewables, but they are against coercion, and they are right,” he wrote on social media platform X.

Tewari further quoted a sample of message that he received from an irate resident which read, “As our people’s representative at the country’s highest law-making body, I’m writing to request your intervention on this highly arbitrary, dictatorial and coercive measure by the UT Administration. They are threatening to resume houses worth crores and render people homeless if they don’t install solar panels worth a few lakhs. What skewered thinking! And why should people be forced into such an exercise?! The UT Admn can install it at their cost of they want.”