Chandigarh: Right to service panel fines 5 estate officials for delay in service

For failing to provide timely services to an applicant, the Chandigarh Right to Service (RTS) Commission has imposed a penalty of ₹8,500 on five officials of the UT estate office. A Sector 46-D resident had submitted an application seeking details of the extension amount for his house four years ago but the designated officer failed to do so within the stipulated time-limit. (HT File)

A Sector 46-D resident, Paramjeet Singh, 75, had submitted an application seeking details of the extension amount for his house four years ago but the designated officer failed to do so within the stipulated time-limit.

As per the RTS Act, which came into effect in Chandigarh on August 14, 2017, the service of ‘calculation and intimation of pending dues’ is to be provided to applicants within 35 working days of the date of submission of application. But the information was provided to the applicant over five months later.

When the RTS chief commissioner summoned the estate office’s branch incharge-cum-designated officer Gurbachan Singh, he stated that the delay occurred on part of various officials in the department.

The chief commissioner held senior assistant/accountant Saroj Khillan responsible for a delay of 43 days. Khillan, who sought voluntary retirement earlier, has been told to pay a penalty of ₹1,500.

Further, accountant Sonal Bujahi was found responsible for a 48-day delay and told to pay ₹1,500. Then SDO (buildings) Inderjit Singh was found to have delayed the work for 109 days and thus fined ₹3,000. Similarly, a delay of 41 days was established on the part of senior assistant/accountant Rajbir Kaur, who has been directed to pay ₹1,500. Anjana Sharma, clerk/record keeper, was responsible for 46 days’ delay and will pay ₹1,000. Out of the total penalty amount, 50% will be paid to the applicant, Paramjeet Singh.

Denied timely service? Lodge a complaint

Go to http://rtsc.chd.gov.in and use the “Register Complaint” section to submit your grievance online, providing all necessary details and uploading supporting documents if needed. You can also check the status of your complaint on the website.