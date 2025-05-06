Chandigarh roads get safer, two out of 5 black spots cleared

In some good news for commuters, two notorious black spots in the city -- Transport Light Point in Sector 26 and Shastri Light Point in Manimajra -- have been removed from the list of high-risk traffic zones. The city is, however, still left with three black spots -- Kalagram Light Point, Airport Light Point, and Poultry Farm Chowk, which have together 25 fatal mishaps in the last three years. Chandigarh had managed to bring down the number of black spots from 15 between 2016 to 2019, to five between 2021-23. (HT File)

A black spot, as per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is a 500-metre stretch where either five accidents, involving fatalities or grievous injuries, have taken place or 10 fatalities have been reported in the last three years.

The city had managed to bring down the number of black spots from 15 between 2016 to 2019, to five between 2021-23.

To bring down the accidents at the Transport light point, authorities fixed several problems, including faded road markings and damaged or missing sign boards. Besides, heavy vehicles were restricted to the left side of Purv Marg in both directions, from Tribune Chowk to TPT light point and from TPT light point to Dhillon barrier, which made commuting safer on this stretch.

At Shastri Nagar light point, tabletop crossings and rumble strips were put up on slow carriageway, for the benefit of motorists.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh said, “The removal of two black spots is a positive development, but our focus remains on eliminating risks at Kalagram, Airport Light Point, and Poultry Farm Chowk. Our teams have proposed solutions to handle the black spots and congestion in city.”

Kalagram light point: Missing infra fuels chaos

At Kalagram Light Point, which has seen seven mishap deaths in the last three years, a key issue is the lack of a segregated cycle track near the petrol pump, which forces cyclists into fast-moving traffic. Vehicles exiting the petrol station merge directly into traffic lanes, often obstructing the left slip road. Moreover, road markings are missing at several spots.

To address these concerns, engineers have suggested several short-term interventions, including the installation of 5-6 sets of 15mm thick rumble strips at 50-metre intervals, road markings as per standard, and extension of refuge islands to regulate petrol pump exits and prevent wrong-side entries. Additionally, a central median is proposed to restrict unauthorised movements, besides chevron markings and hazard signboards. For long-term improvement, a 2.5-metre-wide segregated pedestrian and cycle track, a slow carriageway along Madhya Marg, widening of slip roads on all sides, and proposing a fourth arm at the intersection to connect with the railway station and Panchkula, has been recommended.

Airport light point: A hotspot for speed & recklessness

At the Airport Light Point, where road mishaps have claimed eight lives in the last three years, speeding, reckless driving, and drunken driving are the main problems. The absence of retro-reflective markings, thermoplastic markings, road studs, and the proximity of local bus stops to service lane entries further aggravate the trouble. Installation of rumble strips on service lanes has been recommended here. For long-term safety, authorities have proposed grade separation by constructing an overbridge or underpass at the intersection. It is also suggested that consecutive slow carriageways from the Airport Light Point to Hallomajra Light Point be connected to ensure smoother traffic flow. Installation of a speed radar camera before Hallomajra and crash barriers along the service road have also been proposed to enhance commuter safety.

Poultry Farm Chowk: Burdened by heavy traffic, missing facilities

Poultry Farm Chowk, located on the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway No. 5, is another junction under stress due to heavy vehicular movement, especially by trucks and buses. This area has seen 10 deaths in the last three years. It sees a lot of pedestrian and cyclist movement from nearby residential zones such as Hallomajra and Industrial Area Phase 1 but lacks dedicated footpaths and cycle tracks. The entry to the slow carriageway towards Zirakpur is extremely narrow. The approach road from Hallomajra Light Point is also constricted, and there are no traffic signals for pedestrians and cyclists, making it highly unsafe. Short-term remedial measures proposed for this junction include widening roads on all sides, new exit point near the bus stop, and closing the one near Hallomajra. A central verge opening toward Ramdarbar-2 should be shut to reduce congestion. Long-term solutions call for the construction of an underpass to channel through traffic toward Hallomajra and Panchkula. A new road connection from Labour Colony No. 4 to Panchkula is also proposed to ease traffic at Poultry Farm Chowk.