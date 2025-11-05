Chandigarh roads need urgent repair: Councillors

The agenda for re-carpeting roads and parking areas in Transport Area, Sector 26, costing ₹170.92 lakh, was approved in the general house meeting of the municipal corporation (MC) on Monday. However, the discussion was preceded by heated debates over the condition of roads in the city, with various councillors stressing the need for repairs and cleaner streets in their respective wards. Ojha assured the house that all roads will be repaired soon (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Jaswinder Kaur, AAP councillor from Ward 1 (Kaimbawala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, and Khuda Lahora colonies), said the roads in her constituency are in poor condition, and repeated requests for repairs have gone unheeded.

“It has been four years now, and I am running from pillar to post seeking to get the roads repaired, but to no avail,” she said.

Chief engineer CB Ojha assured her that work for roads in her area would be included in the agenda of the next general house meeting. Mayor Harpreet Babla added that roads are categorised differently, but eventually, all roads in the city will be re-carpeted.

Deputy mayor Truna Mehta said that V3 roads, which were recently transferred to the administration, are in poor condition. “The V3 roads were recently transferred to the administration. These are full of wild growth and litter,” she said. Ojha assured the house that all roads will be repaired soon.