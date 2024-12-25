Chandigarh: Roadshow held for Prayagraj Mahakumbh

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government, led by chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath, is gearing up for Mahakumbh 2025. As a part of this, cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta and minister of state Jaswant Singh Saini, led a roadshow in Chandigarh and Haryana. They extended an invitation to the Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya and CM Nayab Singh Saini. 101 smart parking facilities have been created, capable of accommodating up to five lakh vehicles daily. (HT file)

The ministers said the Mahakumbh is expected to welcome over 450 million pilgrims, saints, ascetics, and tourists.

A 100-bed hospital has been set up at the Parade Ground. Two more hospitals with 20 beds each and smaller hospitals with 8 beds have also been prepared. Two 10-bed ICUs have been set up by the Army Hospital at the Mela area and Arail. These hospitals will have doctors on duty 24 hours a day. In total, there will be 291 MBBS doctors and specialists, 90 Ayurvedic and Unani specialists, and 182 nursing staff.

The preparations include the launch of a dedicated website and app, an AI-powered chatbot in 11 languages, QR-based passes for people and vehicles, a multilingual digital lost-and-found center, ICT monitoring for cleanliness and tents, software for land and facility allocation, multilingual digital signage, an automated ration supply system, drone-based surveillance and disaster management, live software for monitoring 530 projects, an inventory tracking system, and integration of all locations on Google Maps.

101 smart parking facilities have been created, capable of accommodating up to five lakh vehicles daily. The parking area spans 1,867.04 hectares, which is 763.75 hectares larger compared to 2019.

Arrangements for clean drinking water, an Integrated Control Command Center, and flower showers at 44 ghats, including the riverfront have also been made. The headcount of devotees will be done through attribute based search, RFID wristbands and mobile app tracking.