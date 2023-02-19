Chandigarh Rose Festival Day 2: Pageants and performers keep visitors captivated

A cultural programme, performances and competitions marked the second day of the Chandigarh Rose Festival at the Zakir Husain Rose Garden, Sector 16, on Saturday with a large number of visitors enjoying the festival.

A Punjabi and Bengali music show arranged by Bangiya Sanskritik Sammilani captivated the audience by their performance, which was organised inside the garden.

The day’s activities commenced with a yoga session at the garden’s main entrance, followed by the ‘Rose Prince’ and ‘Rose Princess’ competitions. Ashok Kumar and Rhythm Singh won the photography competition prizes in separate categories.

An array of cultural programmes featuring performances of dance forms from varied regions of our country kept visitors occupied over the course of the afternoon.

Senior citizens, meanwhile, took centre stage during the evening’s Rose King and Rose Queen competition.

People also competed for the coveted Mr and Miss Rose titles on the festival’s second day, with Jashanpreet Singh taking home the former crown and Kanwar Gulati winning the latter.

From among the cultural programmes, competitions and performances showcased traditional bhangra, traditional nagada and Rjistahni folk dance of Ghoomar. The evening culminated with a light-and-sound show.

UT adviser Dharampal will present the prizes to winners from across all competitions held during this year’s festival in a separate ceremony at 3 pm on Sunday.

As many as 831 varieties of roses in different hues are being showcased at the festival.