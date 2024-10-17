Chandigarh: Safai karamcharis engaged in toilet cleaning to be paid as per DC rate

Giving big respite to safaikarmacharis engaged in sanitation work in toilets, the committee of councillors and officers of the municipal corporation, on Wednesday, decided that they will be paid as per the DC rates. Ashok Beniwal, president, Toilet Cleaning Workers’ Union, put forward the union’s demands. (HT File)

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of mayor Kuldeep Kumar. The recommendation will be discussed in the General House meeting for final approval.

Ashok Beniwal, president, Toilet Cleaning Workers’ Union, put forward the union’s demands. Consensus on salary-related issues was reached after a detailed discussion.

During the meeting, the committee members discussed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for operation and maintenance of public and community toilet blocks in various markets, parks and green belts located in various sectors, villages and colonies of Chandigarh.

City mayor informed that the workers demanded to increase their salaries as per DC rates. He added that the agenda placed in the last House meeting to finalise the terms and conditions of the MoU was deferred and it was decided that a committee of councillors/ officers will be formed.