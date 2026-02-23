Chandigarh: Sahil, Ravina clinch race walking gold

The Chandigarh Athletics Association successfully hosted the 13th Indian Open Race Walking competition 2026 on February 21-22, with top race walkers from across the country competing in multiple categories. Top race walkers from across the country competing in multiple categories at the tournament hosted by Chandigarh Athletics Association. (HT Photo)

In the men’s 21km event, Punjab’s Sahil clinched gold with an impressive timing of 1:25:47. Tamil Nadu’s Servin (1:25:49) secured silver, while Haryana’s Hardeep (1:26:02) claimed bronze in a closely fought contest.

In the women’s 21km race, Haryana’s Ravina emerged victorious, finishing in 1:39:14, narrowly ahead of Uttar Pradesh’s Munita Prajapati (1:39:25). Uttarakhand’s Mansi Negi (1:42:57) secured third place.

In the men’s 5km race, Uttarakhand dominated, with Tushar Panwar winning in 19:58.35, followed by Himanshu Panwar (20:07.43). Rajasthan’s Praveen (20:11.95) finished third.

Among the women, Rajasthan’s Manisha claimed gold with a timing of 23:23.60, ahead of Haryana’s Yogita (23:48.30) and Uttarakhand’s Simran Gusain (23:57.16).

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by four-time Olympian Seema Antil, Commonwealth Games silver medallist and SSP Fatehgarh Sahib Harvant Kaur, and Dr Anil Sofat, director of neurosurgery at Grecian Park Hospital, Mohali. Also present were Dr Lalit Bhanot, president of the South Asian Athletics Federation, and Ravinder Chaudhry, competition director of the Athletics Federation of India.