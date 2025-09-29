Chandigarh: Saini woos Japanese cos for big-ticket investment

Ahead of his proposed Japan visit from October 6, Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday held meetings with top Japanese companies in Gurugram to explore the avenues of big ticket investment in the state. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with Honda officials in Gurugram on Sunday. (HT Photo)

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed with Honda company for waste management. Under this agreement, the government will provide land for setting up the plant and Honda will manufacture tiles from the waste.

“The chief minister is likely to visit Japan from October 6 to 8, during which he will visit the Haryana pavilion,” a government spokesperson said in a statement.

“As part of this tour, the chief minister held discussions with senior officers of major Japanese companies operating in Haryana to boost investment. He also discussed the establishment of a dedicated cluster for Japanese companies in Haryana and invited them to set up this cluster in Narayangarh.”

Saini said that Narayangarh is strategically located close to Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, at a distance of merely 40–45 km, which will significantly boost trade.

Stressing the proper use of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for development works, CM Saini said that CSR funds should be spent through the deputy commissioner. “Model Sanskriti Schools are being established at every 10 km across Haryana, and CSR can contribute significantly in this direction,” Saini added, appealing industrial units to adopt roads under CSR and undertake beautification projects.

Plant in Manesar to enable water reuse

Emphasising proper treatment of chemical water discharged by industrial units and encouraging adoption of advanced technologies, Saini said that industries should recycle and reuse their wastewater. He said that a plan has been prepared through HSIIDC and that in the first phase, this system will be implemented in Manesar at a cost of around ₹78 crore, enabling industries to reuse water.

Regarding water supply in Manesar, the CM said that the detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared, and work will commence soon. He said budget provision of around ₹3,000 crore has been made to ensure water availability in Manesar through a pipeline from the Munak Canal. This arrangement has been planned keeping in view the expected population growth over the next 25–30 years, to ensure no water scarcity.

The CM further stated that the government has taken steps to establish 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs). He said around 6,000–7,000 acre land have already been registered on the e-Bhoomi portal for this purpose. He assured that industries investing in Haryana will receive world-class facilities. Transparency has been enhanced in the no objection certificate (NOC) approval process.

During the event, Haryana’s industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh urged industrial units to actively collaborate with the government and administration to accelerate CSR activities so that people can benefit effectively.

‘Workers will play key role in making India a developed nation’

CM Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that the contribution of workers has been instrumental in making Haryana one of the fastest progressing states in the country, and their role will be equally crucial in transforming India into a developed nation. Saini was addressing a state-level “Shramik Samman evam Jagrukta Samaroh” held at Gurugram University in Gurugram.

On the occasion, he announced a comprehensive package of welfare schemes, policy reforms and infrastructure projects worth crores of rupees. Besides this, he also transferred over ₹26 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 37,000 beneficiaries registered under the Haryana Labour Welfare Board.

To make labour welfare schemes more accessible, the CM also launched the ‘Shramik Saathi’ mobile application. He said the app will serve as a one-stop digital platform for workers, offering easy registration, application tracking, scheme information and grievance redressal.

Under the Silicosis Rehabilitation Policy, the CM distributed ₹2.55 crore to 51 beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).