Chandigarh: Sanjay Tandon, five others file nominations for UT Cricket Association elections
Ahead of the upcoming UT Cricket Association (UTCA) elections scheduled on August 29, outgoing president Sanjay Tandon filed nomination along with five other members on the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday
His name was proposed by Dr Vibha Ray, Subhash Mahajan, Ravindra Talwar and Sharanjit Singh for the post of president. Yuvraj Mahajan was proposed for the post of vice-president by outgoing vice-president Hari Singh Khurana and Rahul Talwar.
Devendra Sharma, who is currently assuming the post of treasurer, filed nomination for the post of secretary, which was supported by Desh Deepak Khanna and Sachin Kumar. MP Singh and Gagan Thukral proposed Ravinder Singh for the post of joint secretary. Alok Krishan was proposed for treasurer by Raghavendra Chhibber and Anoop Gupta.
Daniel Banerjee was proposed by Rakesh Jolly and Shiven Tandon for the post of UTCA’s apex member.
All these nominations were filled under the supervision of former IAS officer Anil Kumar, in-charge of UTCA apex council elections. Anil Kumar has served as election commissioner and home secretary in the Chandigarh administration.
-
Chitkara University selected nodal centre for Smart India Hackathon’s hardware edition
Chitkara University has been selected as a nodal centre to facilitate the Smart India Hackathon's hardware edition. A total 15 teams will be participating in the hardware edition, in which 105 participants will be competing against three problem statements from one ministry. Each problem statement has a winning amount of ₹ 1 lakh. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000, and ₹50,000 will be provided to the winning teams.
-
Haryana police nabs most wanted criminal from Kerala
The Special Task Force of the Haryana police has arrested a most wanted criminal and proclaimed offender, carrying a reward of ₹ 25,000, from Kerala. The arrested accused, identified as Mohd. Ahsaan, was absconding for the last about 15 years and is a resident of Yamunanagar district. He was hiding in Kozhikode in Kerala. As per information, the accused kept changing his hideouts in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Kerala to escape arrest.
-
Chennai Open Golf Championship: Chandigarh’s Karandeep off to brisk start
Chandigarh's Karandeep Kochhar, on his maiden visit to Chennai, enjoyed his first day of tournament golf in the city as he shot a seven-under 65 to make a brisk start and lead the field in round one of Chennai Open Golf Championship 2022 being played at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) golf course.
-
Panjab University: Now, UIET students protest over fee hike
A day after students boycotted classes at University Institute of Legal Studies, a number of students on Tuesday held a protest over fee hike at Panjab University's University Institute of Engineering and Technology. The protest call was given by Students For Society. The PU senate had in July approved a 7.5% fee hike for new and 5% for ongoing batches.
-
Haryana education minister meets teachers over online transfer drive
The education department has extended the date of the online transfer drive till August 24 after re-calculating the vacancy list. Under the latest exercise, the education department has identified 105 schools with very low number of students and surplus staff. The education minister said that it will be mandatory for the teachers, who have completed five years in model schools of the state, to participate in the online transfer drive.
