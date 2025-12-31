Chandigarh saw an uptick in murders this year: Police

Chandigarh witnessed an uptick in murder cases in 2025, even as the overall incidence of heinous crimes remained largely under control, reflecting a mixed crime trend during the year. Heinous crimes include murder, attempt-to-murder, culpable homicide, kidnapping/abduction, rape, dacoity, robbery, extortion. During the current year, about 88.6% of heinous crime cases have been worked out. (HT File)

According to official police data compiled till December 28, the city recorded 26 murder cases in 2025, up from 22 in 2024, while the broader category of heinous crimes registered only a marginal variation.

Most murders due to personal enmity

“Most of the murder cases reported this year were a result of personal enmity between the accused and the victims. Except for one case where a gang rivalry angle emerged, the incidents were not linked to organised crime. In several cases, sharp-edged weapons were used during fights, and the victims later succumbed to their injuries during treatment,” said a senior official.

The number of heinous crime cases reduced from 418 last year to 412 this year, showing a decrease of 6 cases (approximately 1.4%). Heinous crimes include murder, attempt-to-murder, culpable homicide, kidnapping/abduction, rape, dacoity, robbery, extortion. During the current year, about 88.6% of heinous crime cases have been worked out.

Despite the rise in murders, attempt-to-murder cases declined sharply from 59 to 40, while culpable homicide cases fell from six to four. Rioting incidents, however, rose significantly from 27 to 39, pointing to growing public order challenges.

Crimes against women continue to remain a concern. While rape cases declined slightly from 48 to 42, incidents registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act rose significantly from 47 in 2024 to 66 in 2025, highlighting increased reporting as well as growing vulnerability of minors. Cases of dowry death increased from three to four, even as harassment for dowry cases saw a sharp fall from 163 to 91.

Reduction in snatchings

Due to proactive and focused policing measures, a significant reduction in snatching incidents has been observed. The cases of snatching have declined from 131 in the year 2024 to 100 in the current year, which amounts to an approximate 24% decline.

Property crimes presented a mixed picture. Motor vehicle thefts recorded a steep jump from 1,362 cases in 2024 to 1,682 in 2025, emerging as the single largest contributor to overall crime. Burglaries remained almost unchanged at around 90 cases, while dacoity, robbery and snatching cases dipped slightly from 176 to 155.

Interestingly, economic offences such as cheating registered a notable decline, falling from 528 cases in 2024 to 356 in 2025.

Cases registered under special laws saw a sharp rise. Arms Act cases increased from 77 to 100, NDPS Act cases jumped from 90 to 149, and cases under the Punjab Police Act nearly doubled from 102 to 200.

“Chandigarh Police has significantly intensified enforcement under Special Local Laws, focusing on Arms Act, Excise Act, NDPS Act, Gambling Act, and Public Drinking to strengthen crime prevention and maintain public order,” SSP Kanwardeep Kaur.