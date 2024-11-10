Chandigarh schools to launch activities to foster patriotism among students

To foster patriotism, national pride and responsibility among students, Chandigarh schools will soon launch a series of activities aimed at instilling a sense of national unity and responsibility in the younger generation. These activities include the inclusion of topics on India’s independence struggle. (HT File)

This initiative, as directed by the UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will kick off on Monday, November 11, 2024, with regular patriotic activities set to be conducted across all schools.

Schools have been provided with a list of suggested activities designed to emphasise India’s rich cultural heritage and its struggle for independence. These activities include the inclusion of topics on India’s independence struggle, its Constitution and significant national events during school assemblies.

Students will also participate in the recitation of patriotic songs, poems and stories reflecting Indian values, along with quiz competitions, essay contests and debates on patriotic themes.

To make the experience even more impactful, schools are encouraged to invite veterans or freedom fighters to share their experiences, organise screenings of patriotic movies and documentaries, and create display boards on national issues and achievements.

Additionally, students will be invited to design banners, logos or slogans with patriotic themes, and will be taught to respect national symbols and follow the flag code. Patriotic events, including the celebration of important national days and the birthdays of martyrs and freedom fighters, will also be organised.

The programme is seen as a step towards building a more cohesive, united, and responsible future generation.