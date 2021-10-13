Chandigarh schools to open for primary classes from October 18

Children studying in primary classes are set to return to schools in Chandigarh from October 18.

Continuing with the phased reopening of schools amid a decline in the Covid-19 pandemic, the UT administration will soon issue a detailed order for Classes 1 to 4.

Confirming the development, director school education Palika Arora said the same rules will be followed as those in force for the higher classes. Attendance will not be compulsory and students will have to bring consent letters from their parents. Online classes will also continue.

Earlier in July, schools had reopened for Class 9 onwards. Next, Classes 7 and 8 were called back in August, and recently Classes 5 and 6 were reopened from September 2.

The latest development comes as a good news for private schools, which had been urging the administration to allow all students to return to schools. The Independent School Association, which represents around 78 schools in the tricity, had also met UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit to discuss the issue last week.

“We had a very positive and detailed discussion, wherein we apprised the administrator of the opinion given by various medical experts that it’s okay to open schools for primary classes,” said association president HS Mamik.

Kavita Das, principal, St John’s High School, Sector 26, said: “Schools are ready to resume primary classes, as our experience with senior classes has been positive.”

Atul Khanna, director, Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, said: “Attendance in senior classes has started to improve; so it will be beneficial for younger students if we reopen primary classes as well.” Even in government schools, the attendance has gone over 50% from 10-15% recorded in the initial days.