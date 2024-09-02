Chandigarh: Scooterist killed in collision with CTU bus

A 35-year-old man was killed after his scooter collided with a CTU bus on the Sector 2/10 dividing road on Sunday afternoon. The mangled remains of the scooter after the collision on the Sector 2/10 dividing road in Chandigarh on Sunday afternoon. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

According to police, Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Nayagaon, Mohali, was travelling towards Sector 10 on a Honda Activa.

As he reached near the junction just past Leisure Valley, Sector 10, around 1.45 pm, he collided with a CTU bus.

Following the crash, Kumar was trapped under the bus, and a traffic jam quickly ensued.

Local police from the Sector-3 station arrived at the scene, extricated Kumar and rushed him to GMSH, Sector-16, where he was pronounced dead. The police have informed Kumar’s family and registered a case against the bus driver.

Speeding truck kills biker in Mohali

Mohali A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding truck near Sawara village, Kharar on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Roop Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, was returning home from Mohali on his bike around 7.30 pm, said police.

When the victim reached near Sawara village, a rashly driven truck hit the two-wheeler from the rear, causing him to fall on the road and suffer multiple injuries.

Onlookers rushed the victim to the Mohali civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kharar Sadar police arrested the truck driver, Jasveer Singh, of Fatehgarh Sahib and released him on bail.

The accused was booked under Sections 281 (rash driving endangering human lives), 106 (causes death by rash or negligent act) and 324 (2) (mischief) of the BNS at the Kharar Sadar police station.