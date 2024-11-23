Chandigarh: SD College student held for Sector-15 carjacking

Chandigarh Police have arrested a student of SD College in connection with Wednesday night carjacking that they said stemmed from a road rage confrontation. Yamunanagar resident Kartik, 20, was arrested for being involved in the snatching of a Maruti Suzuki Jimny at the Sector 15/16 light point. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, Yamunanagar resident Kartik, 20, was arrested for being involved in the snatching of a Maruti Suzuki Jimny at the Sector 15/16 light point. Hunt for his three accomplices continues. According to police, the road rage altercation escalated when the suspects, reportedly intoxicated, decided to “teach a lesson” to the driver of the Jimny, Kuldeep Singh.

Kartik, accompanied by three other suspects, including Paras and Bhanu, allegedly forced Kuldeep, a car delivery driver, out of his vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the Jimny while one of them followed in a borrowed Mahindra XUV 700.

Police investigations revealed that Kartik, who stays in a Sector 21 PG, borrowed the XUV from a friend while the latter was out of town. The vehicle is registered under the name of a Haryana Police constable, whose son had lent it to Kartik.

Kartik admitted to the police that all three were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Police have yet to disclose the location where they recovered the stolen Jimny. Kartik’s accomplices remain on the run.

The incident came to light when Kuldeep Singh, the car delivery driver, reported the carjacking to Chandigarh Police. Kuldeep said that he was en route to Manali after picking up the Jimny from Rewari when he was ambushed at the Sector 15/16 traffic signal.