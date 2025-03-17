Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Sector-56 post in-charge suspended for abusing woman

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 17, 2025 08:22 AM IST

The action came after the woman, Parvati Devi, filed a formal complaint with senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur

The Chandigarh Police have taken disciplinary action against Sector-56 police post in-charge Prem Kumar after a video surfaced showing him hurling abuses at a woman.

Sector-56 police post in-charge Prem Kumar was suspended and sent to police lines late Saturday night. (HT Photo)
Sector-56 police post in-charge Prem Kumar was suspended and sent to police lines late Saturday night. (HT Photo)

The action came after the woman, Parvati Devi, filed a formal complaint with senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur. Following this, Prem Kumar was suspended and sent to police lines late Saturday night.

According to Parvati Devi, she works as a domestic help and leaves for work early in the morning, while her 10-year-old daughter stays home alone. On the night of the incident, her daughter was playing outside their house when a man approached her and handed her a packet in exchange for money. When Parvati questioned her daughter about it, the child revealed that a neighbourhood boy had instructed her to hand over the packet to an “uncle” in return for cash.

Realising that the packet contained drugs, Parvati protested against the suspected drug dealers in her neighbourhood. In response, she was assaulted by a group of people allegedly involved in drug trafficking. During the attack, her clothes were torn and she suffered injuries.

Seeking justice, Parvati went to the Sector-56 police post to file a complaint against the individuals who assaulted her and were allegedly involved in drug trafficking. However, she was met with hostility from post in-charge Prem Kumar and other officers present. Instead of addressing her complaint, the officer verbally abused her, using derogatory language.

In her complaint to SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, Parvati provided video evidence of the abuse she suffered at the police post. The SSP acknowledged the complaint and took immediate action against the post in-charge.

