Chandigarh sees warmer, drier April than last year

This April had higher average temperatures and lower rainfall as compared to last year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With 25.2 mm rain this April in Chandigarh, the rain was 88% above normal rain which is 13.4 mm as per IMD. (HT photo)

With 25.2 mm rain this April, the rain was 88% above normal rain, which is 13.4 mm as per IMD. This is categorised as large excess. However, last year 36.3 mm rain was recorded. In 2022, the city recorded only 0.1 mm rain.

Temperature wise, both the average maximum and minimum readings this year were higher than last year. The average maximum temperature this year was 34.7°C as against 33.1°C in 2023, while the average minimum temperature was 19.4°C, compared to 18.6°C in 2023. However, both the average maximum and minimum temperatures were higher in 2022.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “As April is not a monsoon month, any rain is directly related to Western Disturbances (WD) or some other local effects. Last year, there were more active WDs that led to more rain. Even this year, there were a couple of systems, which didn’t affect the city as much, but led to rain in other parts of the region. The rain was above normal and not a cause of concern.”

Singh added that the monthly rain could be directly correlated to higher average temperatures this time. “When it rains or even during thunder and lightning, the overall energy is consumed in these weather effects, which leads to a fall in temperature and when checking the average, higher rain leads to lower average temperature.”

Singh added that a similar phenomena took place over this past weekend and while there was just cloudy weather on Monday, rain and thunder in other parts of the region led temperature to fall in the city as well.

The minimum temperature, which was 23.5°C on Monday, dropped to 18.2°C on Tuesday, 4.2 degrees below normal and lowest since April 24, when it was 17.8°C.

However, as the WD has passed, a rise in day temperature has started. The maximum temperature rose from 29.8°C on Monday to 35°C on Tuesday, still 1.9 degree below normal. It is likely to rise further in the coming days.

While a fresh WD is expected to hit the region around May 4, as per officials it is unlikely to affect the city as much and will have more impact in the hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 18°C and 19°C.

Heatwaves, meanwhile, will remain unlikely for a few days, even as May has started.

Singh said due to the WDs, the maximum temperature is likely to remain below 40°C even in the first week of May. For heatwaves in this region, the maximum temperature should cross 40°C and should go over 4.5 degrees above normal.

Though the day temperature had shot up to 40.2°C on April 26, it was only 3.3°C above normal, not enough to be declared a heatwave.