Chandigarh: Senior citizen loses 1 crore in digital arrest scam

A 75-year-old resident of Sector 36B was duped of ₹1.12 crore in a digital arrest scam.

The victim, Jagmohan Singh Nanda, said he had received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number on June 13, while he was undergoing physiotherapy. The caller, who claimed to be a police officer, told him that his son had been arrested alongside a terrorist during a routine check. The fraudster, who identified himself as senior superintendent of police (SSP) Parmod Ray, assured Nanda that his son was innocent but insisted that a bond fee of ₹6 lakh needed to be paid to secure his release.

Nanda, deeply distressed, was then connected with another individual who introduced himself as Inspector Paramjeet. This second caller convinced Nanda to increase the bond amount, eventually coercing him into transferring ₹1.12 crore to various accounts through multiple transactions.

The fraud came to light on June 14, when Nanda’s son returned home safely, and it became evident that no such arrest had occurred. Realising that he had been deceived, Nanda immediately approached the police.

A case under Sections 419/420 (cheating) 467/468/471 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the cyber-crime police station in Sector 17.