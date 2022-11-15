Chandigarh shivers as trace rain brings down temperature by 4 notches

Trace rain in the morning and at noon brought down the city’s day temperature by four notches on Monday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature went down from 27.1°C on Sunday to 23.9°C on Monday, 3.8°C below normal and the lowest of the season so far.

Monday’s rains were caused by the western disturbance (WD) active in the region. Residents can expect clear weather from Tuesday, though another WD may hit the city later this week.

Meanwhile, the cloud cover at night led to the minimum temperature seeing a rise -- from 9.7°C on Sunday to 15.1°C on Monday, 3.8°C above normal. It is likely to come down again after the weather clears up from Tuesday.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 24°C and 26°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 11°C and 12°C.

AQI watch

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Chandigarh continued to remain in the ‘moderate’ category. At 8 pm on Monday, the AQI at Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in Sector 53 was at 137, and CAAQMS Sector 25 at 117. AQI between 101-200 is considered moderate and can cause breathing discomfort to people with lung disease, asthma and heart diseases.