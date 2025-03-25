Menu Explore
Chandigarh shuttler bags gold at Khelo India Para Games

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 25, 2025 09:36 AM IST

A trainee at the Centre of Excellence for badminton at the Sector 38 Sports Complex, Chandigarh, Sanjeev staged an impressive comeback against Harish after losing the first game 18-21

Para shuttler Sanjeev Kumar has secured gold in the men’s WH2 (wheelchair) category at the ongoing Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi.

Sanjeev Kumar (HT Photo)
Sanjeev Kumar (HT Photo)

A trainee at the Centre of Excellence for badminton at the Sector 38 Sports Complex, Chandigarh, Sanjeev staged an impressive comeback against Harish after losing the first game 18-21. Sanjeev bounced back to win the next two games 21-12, 21-19, securing victory.

His road to the final was equally commendable, as he defeated top seed Abu Hubaida 21-14, 21-12 in the semi-finals. In the quarter-finals, he overpowered Manjunath 21-12, 21-15, and in the pre-quarterfinals, he dominated Ashwani Kumar 21-14, 21-6.

Following his triumph, Sanjeev credited his coaches, Surinder Mahajan and Bhuvan Sethi, for their guidance and thanked UT sports department officials, including director sports Sourabh Kumar Arora for their support.

Surinder Mahajan, joint secretary of the Badminton Association of India, announced that the local association would felicitate Sanjeev for his outstanding achievement.

Bronze for Mohali’s para-athlete

Mohali’s international para-athlete Ananya Bansal has secured bronze in the F20 category at the second Khelo India Para Games. Ananya was trained by coaches Swarn Singh and Malikiyat at the Sports Complex in Sector 78, Mohali.

