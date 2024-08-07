 Chandigarh: Sippy Sidhu murder trial adjourned again - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Sippy Sidhu murder trial adjourned again

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 07, 2024 09:56 AM IST

The case, which is meant to be fast-track, has now been adjourned four times ever since the advocates strike against the proposed draft of the Tenancy Act began on July 22

The special CBI court, hearing the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder trial, adjourned the case proceedings till August 13 on Tuesday.

The special CBI court, hearing the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder trial, adjourned the case proceedings till August 13 on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The special CBI court, hearing the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder trial, adjourned the case proceedings till August 13 on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

As advocates strike continues at the District Courts Complex, a representative of the District Bar Association (DBA) had requested for adjournment.

In the previous hearing, the special CBI court had directed that the prosecution witnesses’ presence be ensured in court on Tuesday.

The case, which is meant to be fast-track, has now been adjourned four times ever since the advocates strike against the proposed draft of the Tenancy Act began on July 22.

It was on May 5 this year, nine years after the murder that the CBI court ordered day-to-day hearing of the trial while framing charges against Kalyani Singh, 37, the prime accused in the case. The recording of evidence in the case began on July 9 when a key prosecution witness was examined.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Sippy Sidhu murder trial adjourned again
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On