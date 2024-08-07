Chandigarh: Sippy Sidhu murder trial adjourned again

The special CBI court, hearing the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder trial, adjourned the case proceedings till August 13 on Tuesday. The special CBI court, hearing the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder trial, adjourned the case proceedings till August 13 on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

As advocates strike continues at the District Courts Complex, a representative of the District Bar Association (DBA) had requested for adjournment.

In the previous hearing, the special CBI court had directed that the prosecution witnesses’ presence be ensured in court on Tuesday.

The case, which is meant to be fast-track, has now been adjourned four times ever since the advocates strike against the proposed draft of the Tenancy Act began on July 22.

It was on May 5 this year, nine years after the murder that the CBI court ordered day-to-day hearing of the trial while framing charges against Kalyani Singh, 37, the prime accused in the case. The recording of evidence in the case began on July 9 when a key prosecution witness was examined.