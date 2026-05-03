Chandigarh: Six centres set up in city for NEET-UG 2026; 2,854 candidates to appear

The UT administration has put in place elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2026, scheduled for May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), with six examination centres established across the city. As per guidelines, candidates will be allowed to carry only a transparent water bottle, while all prohibited items will be strictly barred inside examination centres. (HT Photo)

Officials said 2,854 candidates are expected to appear for the examination in Chandigarh. The nodal officer, SDM (South) Isha Kamboj, reviewed the preparations and held a meeting with examination centre superintendents and supervisors to ensure all arrangements are in place.

The administration has deployed six duty magistrates and directed officials to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the NTA. Authorities assured full administrative support, including security arrangements, and said the administration will remain on alert mode during the examination.

City coordinator Virender Singh, principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sector 47, briefed officials on examination protocols. Candidates must carry their admit cards along with a valid original identity proof such as Aadhaar card, voter ID or ration card.

As per guidelines, candidates will be allowed to carry only a transparent water bottle, while all prohibited items will be strictly barred inside examination centres. Biometric attendance will be recorded to ensure authenticity and prevent impersonation.

Entry to examination centres will be permitted between 11am and 1.30pm, candidates have been advised to adhere strictly to the reporting schedule.

Representatives from the Indian Postal Department also attended the coordination meeting, officials said, adding that all necessary logistical arrangements have been streamlined to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.