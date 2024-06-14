Chandigarh sizzles at 45.6°C on hottest June day in 70 years

Amid residents’ wait for monsoon, the maximum temperature shot up to 45.6°C at the Chandigarh airport observatory on Thursday, making it the hottest June day here since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) started keeping records for the city around 1953. At 45.6°C, the all-time highest temperature for June was also recorded at the same observatory on June 8, 1995, and June 1, 2012, as well. (Keshav Singh/HT)

With no rain expected until the next week, as per initial forecasts, the temperature is likely to remain in the same ballpark in the coming days.

Though the maximum temperature rose by just 0.1 degree between Wednesday and Thursday, it was a scorching seven degrees above normal.

Even at the IMD observatory in Sector 39, the maximum temperature went up from 44.4°C on Wednesday to 44.6°C on Thursday, six degrees above normal and highest since 45°C on June 5, 2017.

It was also highest since 45.8°C on May 31. At the automatic weather station (AWS) in Panchkula, the maximum temperature was 43.8°C and 44.5°C at the AWS in Mohali.

Severe heatwave conditions continued at the airport, along with heatwave continued at the Sector 39 observatory. Heatwave for this region is declared when the maximum temperature goes over 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal. Severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes over 6.5 degrees above normal.

IMD also issued an orange warning for heatwave, asking people to be prepared.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also rose from 26.6°C to 28°C, 1.7 degrees above normal. IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh blamed the rising temperature on climate change. “The temperature is likely to continue along similar lines for the next coming days. While monsoon is expected by the end of the month, a Western Disturbance can affect the region before this and provide some relief.”