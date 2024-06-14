 Chandigarh sizzles at 45.6°C on hottest June day in 70 years - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh sizzles at 45.6°C on hottest June day in 70 years

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Jun 14, 2024 08:54 AM IST

With no rain expected until the next week, as per initial forecasts, the temperature in Chandigarh is likely to remain in the same ballpark in the coming days

Amid residents’ wait for monsoon, the maximum temperature shot up to 45.6°C at the Chandigarh airport observatory on Thursday, making it the hottest June day here since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) started keeping records for the city around 1953.

At 45.6°C, the all-time highest temperature for June was also recorded at the same observatory on June 8, 1995, and June 1, 2012, as well. (Keshav Singh/HT)
At 45.6°C, the all-time highest temperature for June was also recorded at the same observatory on June 8, 1995, and June 1, 2012, as well. (Keshav Singh/HT)

With no rain expected until the next week, as per initial forecasts, the temperature is likely to remain in the same ballpark in the coming days.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Though the maximum temperature rose by just 0.1 degree between Wednesday and Thursday, it was a scorching seven degrees above normal.

At 45.6°C, the all-time highest temperature for June was also recorded at the same observatory on June 8, 1995, and June 1, 2012, as well.

Even at the IMD observatory in Sector 39, the maximum temperature went up from 44.4°C on Wednesday to 44.6°C on Thursday, six degrees above normal and highest since 45°C on June 5, 2017.

It was also highest since 45.8°C on May 31. At the automatic weather station (AWS) in Panchkula, the maximum temperature was 43.8°C and 44.5°C at the AWS in Mohali.

Severe heatwave conditions continued at the airport, along with heatwave continued at the Sector 39 observatory. Heatwave for this region is declared when the maximum temperature goes over 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal. Severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes over 6.5 degrees above normal.

IMD also issued an orange warning for heatwave, asking people to be prepared.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also rose from 26.6°C to 28°C, 1.7 degrees above normal. IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh blamed the rising temperature on climate change. “The temperature is likely to continue along similar lines for the next coming days. While monsoon is expected by the end of the month, a Western Disturbance can affect the region before this and provide some relief.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh sizzles at 45.6°C on hottest June day in 70 years
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On