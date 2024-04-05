Chandigarh: Snatcher who targeted woman on pretext of asking directions held

Wanted in at least seven cases of snatching, a 32-year-old man has landed in police net. The victim in this case, Diksha, a resident of Sector 18, Chandigarh, was targeted near Tagore Theatre around 5.40 am on February 16. (Getty image)

Identified as Akshay Kumar Sharma, alias Kuku, the accused is a resident of Sector 39.

His arrest came following a probe into a snatching case registered at the Sector 19 police station on February 16, 2024. The victim in this case, Diksha, a resident of Sector 18, was targeted near Tagore Theatre around 5.40 am on February 16.

Working as a sales executive at a gym, Diksha had reported that a Mahindra Bolero stopped in front of her and a man stepped out from the car to ask directions for Sector 17. After the conversation, he started following her and asked the time.

When she refused to respond, he manhandled her, punched her in the face and snatched her bag, before escaping in the car.

Her bag contained her Apple iPhone 7 and two ATM cards. During the course of investigation, the accused was arrested on April 1 and sent to two-day police remand.

On his disclosure, police recovered the snatched bag and also the car used in the crime.

Police said the accused was named in seven cases registered in different police stations in Chandigarh and Mohali.