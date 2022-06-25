Chandigarh | SOI protests central status for Panjab University
Members of the Student Organisation of India (SOI), held a protest on the Panjab University campus on Friday against the proposal to convert the varsity into a central university.
The protesting students said the move will neither be beneficial for PU nor for the university students. In a statement, the students’ body said PU was the pride of its alumni and current students. “It belongs to Punjab and is not a medium for the central government to forcibly impose its decisions on the state and the university,” it said.
In May, the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed the central government to consider conversion of PU into a central university. HC had sought response from Union ministries of home affairs and education after taking a “conscious decision” by August 30.
-
Active Covid cases double in Lucknow in one week
The state capital has recorded a sharp rise in new Covid-19 cases in the past one week as active cases doubled in this period and major contributions came from people with influenza-like illness (ILI). The positivity rate is 4.96% which means the result of at least four out of 100 samples being tested will return positive for Covid-19. In the first week of June this rate was around 1%.
-
Govt officials among 20 more booked by vigilance bureau in rural development scam
The Punjab vigilance bureau has named 20 more persons, including seven government officials, as accused in the rural development scam in the Ghanaur constituency during the previous Congress regime. Sources said that the FIR has been registered against a former DDPO, two BDPOs, panches and sarpanches. SSP vigilance bureau Harmeet Singh Hundal said that teams have been dispatched to nab the accused. Earlier, an FIR was registered against 25 persons in connection with development works of Akari and Sehri villages.
-
Take food safety claims with a pinch of salt, say tricity readers
Worst still, violators get away by paying a small amount as fine. Tricity authorities must follow suit. The presence of ants, cockroaches, flies, lizards must also be checked. Most people care about the spice and flavour of the food more than its safety and hygiene. India's fast food business is expanding rapidly. Strict action must be taken against the violators. After all, it is a question of health and life. Col. TBS Bedi.
-
Monsoon catches slow train into Lucknow, expected by next week
Eyes searching for respite from the excruciating heat will continue to turn heavenwards for a few more days as the Southwest Monsoon has weakened, and has, hence, not progressed beyond Sonbhadra after it entered East Uttar Pradesh on Monday. However, it is expected to regain momentum over the weekend and Lucknowites can hope for rain on Tuesday or Wednesday, the weatherman has said.
-
Five killed, six injured as bus rams into truck on NH 730
Five persons, including a roadways bus driver and conductor, were killed and nearly half a dozen others were injured in a bus-truck head-on collision on the Lakhimpur-Dhaurahra national highway (NH 730), on Friday. Dhaurahra deputy police superintendent (DSP) Sanjay Nath Tiwari said four persons died on the spot while a fifth succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics