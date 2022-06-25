Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | SOI protests central status for Panjab University
Chandigarh | SOI protests central status for Panjab University

The protesting students of SOI said the move will neither be beneficial for Panjab University nor for the university students
Student Organisation of India members holding a protest at the Students’ Centre at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Student Organisation of India members holding a protest at the Students’ Centre at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Members of the Student Organisation of India (SOI), held a protest on the Panjab University campus on Friday against the proposal to convert the varsity into a central university.

The protesting students said the move will neither be beneficial for PU nor for the university students. In a statement, the students’ body said PU was the pride of its alumni and current students. “It belongs to Punjab and is not a medium for the central government to forcibly impose its decisions on the state and the university,” it said.

In May, the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed the central government to consider conversion of PU into a central university. HC had sought response from Union ministries of home affairs and education after taking a “conscious decision” by August 30.

Saturday, June 25, 2022
