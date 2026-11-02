Chandigarh: Solar lights trend in Sector 18 market ahead of Diwali

Solar-powered decorative lights are finding buyers at Chandigarh’s Sector 18 electronics market this Diwali, with shoppers exploring options that do not need conventional electrical connections. From solar firefly strings priced at ₹499 to outdoor lighting systems costing up to ₹4,500, shops are offering products for balconies, gardens, pathways and building facades. Buyers are considering ease of installation and potential savings on electricity as reasons to try them. (HT File)

Buyers are considering ease of installation and potential savings on electricity as reasons to try them. Rishabh Budhiraja of The Light Shop, a unit of RK Enterprises, said solar lights were drawing interest alongside conventional curtain lights, RGB lights and colour-changing LEDs.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for energy-efficient solutions for outdoor and facade lighting. The convenience of installation without requiring an electrician is also a factor, especially during the festive season,” he said.

Decorative solar firefly lights start at around ₹499, while pathway pillars and ground-stake lights cost between ₹900 and ₹1,800. Solar floodlights with remote controls and battery backup are available for ₹1,500 to ₹2,500. Solar street lights with motion sensors and dusk-to-dawn operation cost between ₹2,000 and ₹4,500, depending on the model.

Namank Prasar, a shopper, said he visited the market to look for solar lights but found that not every shop stocked them. “I came to check out the solar lights, but not every shop has them,” he said. Solar lights use energy stored in built-in batteries, reducing dependence on household electricity while they operate. Their performance and savings, however, depend on sunlight exposure, battery capacity, usage and product life.

The interest in solar options adds a new category to the market’s Diwali lighting range, which has traditionally included decorative LED strings and other plug-in lights. Sector 18 has developed into a destination for festive lighting, attracting shoppers looking for varieties beyond those available in neighbourhood markets.