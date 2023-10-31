Chandigarh: Soon, enjoy outdoor seating at Sector-17 eateries

Restaurants and eating joints at the Sector 17 Plaza will now be able to set up temporary tables and chairs in front of their premises, allowing customers to enjoy outdoor seating, especially during the upcoming winter season. The permission will be allowed only after full assessment of the site by Chandigarh MC office as per the approved terms and conditions. (HT Photo)

According its approval, the finance and contract committee of Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC), during a meeting on Monday, decided that restaurants and eating joints can put up tables and chairs from 11 am to 10 pm after paying a fee of ₹100 per square feet to MC.

The permission will be allowed only after full assessment of the site by MC office as per the approved terms and conditions.

Four restaurants at the Sector 17 Plaza, including Hot Millions, Sindhi Sweets, Crown Patisseries and Sagar Ratna, have already expressed interest in setting up outdoor seating.

The F&CC meeting was held under the chairmanship of mayor Anup Gupta, and attended by commissioner Anindita Mitra and councillors Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Kaur Babla, Prem Lata and Neha, apart from senior MC officers.

The committee also gave nod to development works, including arrangement of programme for Chhat Puja at Indira Colony, Manimajra, at an estimated cost of ₹5 lakh, and engagement of additional dog catchers and drivers from the existing outsource agency at an estimated cost of ₹48 lakh for one year.

