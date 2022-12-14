Chandigarh SSP row: CM Mann has embarrassed Punjab: SAD

CHANDIGARH The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to explain to the people of Punjab why he lied that the UT administrator had not asked the state government to send a panel of officers to replace the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Chahal after a decision was taken to repatriate him to his parent cadre.

Asserting that lying and embarrassing Punjab and Punjabis had become second nature for the CM, senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said it was condemnable that the former had made a mockery of governance by writing misleading letters and even making outlandish claims without any substantive grounds.

“Now it was incumbent upon the chief minister to explain why he had made a wrong claim that the UT administrator did not ask the Punjab government for a panel of officers after deciding to remove SSP Kuldeep Chahal. The CM should also disclose why he was not being conveyed messages being exchanged between the Punjab governor in his capacity as UT administrator and the state chief secretary,” Cheema said

“Is it because the chief secretary reports to Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha and not Bhagwant Mann? he asked.

Cheema said the UT administrator’s reply to the chief minister, which was in the public domain, had made it clear that the administrator made a request for a panel of officers on November 28 and subsequently, even the adviser to the administrator had also reiterated this request on November 30.

He said the letter also made it clear that the UT administration was in constant touch with the Punjab government regarding the case.