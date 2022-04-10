Chandigarh: Stall offering wooden carving products set up at railway station
As part of the “One Station One Product” project launched by the Indian Railways, a stall offering wooden carving products from Sharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been set up at the Chandigarh Railway Station.
The project aims to preserve traditional crafts by offering support to artisans through railway stations that see huge footfall daily. Senior divisional commercial manager Hari Mohan inaugurated the stall on Saturday. The fee for setting up the stall is ₹500. As it is located outside the platform, purchasing a platform ticket isn’t necessary to visit it. Each stall will be set up for 15 days before the space is rented to another vendor.
Ludhiana | Private schools, colleges to remain shut on April 11 to mark protest against arrest of MD in rape case
Following the call of Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab, private educational institutes in the state will remain closed on April 11 to mark their protest against the arrest of the managing director of a private school in Gurdaspur district, after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises last month.
‘Chandigarh progressive, but can do more to make public spaces inclusive’
City Beautiful takes pride in being the best-planned city in the country. In terms of gender-inclusion, the city fared well. “The LGBT community needs a sense of safety in public spaces. When a person from third gender enters a public space, they have to endure people's gaze. Some even go on to mock them. For this to change, there is need for more sensitisation,” added Dhananjay, Panjab University's first transgender student.
At 44.5°C, Gurugram records second hottest April day in 43 years
The city was unbearably hot on Saturday as Gurugram sizzled at 44.5C, the highest maximum temperature to be recorded so far this year and the second highest temperature to be recorded in the month of April in 43 years, said officials from the India Meteorological Department. While the maximum temperature on Saturday was 10 degrees above the average normal temperature for this time of the year, the minimum was five degrees above normal at 22.5C.
Ludhiana | Affordable power, infrastructure taken up at industrialists-AAP MLAs meeting
Conducting a meeting with the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the district, city industrialists on Saturday evening sought resolution of longstanding demands including regular power supply at ₹5 per unit, road infrastructure, security of industrialists and labourers among others. Apart from Sunam MLA Aman Arora, MLAs including Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North), Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar), Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Rajinder Pal kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) among others participated in the meeting.
Crackdown on corrupt cops: Two homeguards caught extorting money from truckers, arrested
In a crackdown on corrupt police personnel, joint commissioner of police, law and order, Piyush Mordia, raided Kanpur road in Sarojini Nagar and Ayodhya road on Polytechnic Crossing, on Saturday. In the first incident, two homeguards were arrested while extorting money from truck drivers on Kanpur Road near Sarojini Nagar chungi. In the incident, an FIR was lodged against the two homeguards and a constable, who fled the spot when the police team raided.
