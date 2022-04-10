Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Stall offering wooden carving products set up at railway station
Chandigarh: Stall offering wooden carving products set up at railway station

As part of the “One Station One Product” project launched by the Indian Railways, a stall offering wooden carving products from Sharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been set up at the Chandigarh Railway Station
The stall with wooden carving products from Sharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been set up at Chandigarh Railway Station as part of Indian Railways’ ‘One Station One Product’ project. (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As part of the “One Station One Product” project launched by the Indian Railways, a stall offering wooden carving products from Sharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been set up at the Chandigarh Railway Station.

The project aims to preserve traditional crafts by offering support to artisans through railway stations that see huge footfall daily. Senior divisional commercial manager Hari Mohan inaugurated the stall on Saturday. The fee for setting up the stall is 500. As it is located outside the platform, purchasing a platform ticket isn’t necessary to visit it. Each stall will be set up for 15 days before the space is rented to another vendor.

