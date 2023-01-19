Chandigarh State Children’s Science Congress 2022 comes to a close

The final leg of 30th Chandigarh State Children’s Science Congress 2022 organised by the Environment Society of India (ESI) came to an end on Thursday. The event was held in association with the Saint Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, and the UT’s education department.

Samriti Kumari and Avneet Kaur of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 46-D, ranked first and Uday Singh and Kaushal Bajaj representing Vivek High School, Sector 38-B, stood second in the senior category.

In the junior category, Bhavesh Mahajan and Anubhav Dogra of Delhi Public School, Sector 40-C, bagged the first prize, whereas Saksham Aggarwal and Samvir Singh of St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, came in second.

Students at the Chandigarh State Children’s Science Congress 2022. (HT )

The winners next represent their respective schools at the National Children’s Science Congress in Ahmedabad, scheduled to be held from 27 January, 2023, to 31 January, 2023.

The ESI is a Chandigarh-based nodal company that has been collaborating with department of science and technology, Government of India, New Delhi, for the development of scientific consciousness at the school level for the past 25 years.