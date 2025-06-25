Chandigarh: STF orders chargesheet against 2 senior doctors for dip in sex ratio

The special task force (STF) of the Haryana health department, set up to improve the state’s sex ratio, on Tuesday decided to chargesheet the former chief medical officer (CMO) of Charkhi Dadri, Dr Rajvinder Malik, for “persistent non-performance” in duties related to sex ratio monitoring, a government spokesperson said. Directions were also issued for a similar action against Dr M Nehra, officiating SMO of CHC-Gopi, Bhiwani, due to low sex ratio in his jurisdiction. The STF meeting held here focused on intensifying the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign. (HT Photo)

The STF meeting held here focused on intensifying the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign and increasing efforts to curb illegal abortions and further improving the state’s sex ratio at birth (SRB), which stood at 906 girls per 1,000 males on June 23 against the annual SRB of 910 recorded in December 2024.

The STF, headed by additional chief secretary (ACS-Health) Sudhir Rajpal, also directed close monitoring of “SAHELIs” associated with pregnant women, especially in cases where abortions have been reported. The spokesperson said that the ACS (health) ordered strict surveillance of community health centres (CHCs) and instructed that senior medical officers’ (SMOs) accountability be fixed in areas where illegal abortions are being reported.

The STF also ordered cancellation of the registration of an AYUSH doctor in Kharkhoda, Sonipat, against whom an FIR has been filed over illegal abortion practices. The ACS (health) further directed that any woman arriving at a hospital with bleeding symptoms must undergo reverse tracking and be tested for consumption of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) pills. “If any violation of the law is detected, appropriate legal action must be taken without delay,” Rajpal said.

Between June 17 and June 23, at least 28 inspections were carried out across the state to check the illegal sale of MTP kits. One shop was sealed and two FIRs were registered. The number of wholesalers selling MTP kits has come down from 32 to 3, and a significant decline in MTP kit sales was reported in 15 districts.

The ACS directed officials to ramp up raids on ultrasound and MTP centres and increase birth registration drives, particularly in Charkhi Dadri district, where targeted interventions are needed. He also emphasised the need to expand the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign to urban areas.

Officials were instructed to identify SAHELIs who have played a key role in ensuring the successful delivery of girl children. These SAHELIs will be incentivised by the respective CMOs to recognise their efforts and encourage greater community participation in this important cause.