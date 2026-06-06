Chandigarh: Student body flags reservation violations in admissions at Govt College of Art

The Ambedkar Students Forum (ASF), Panjab University (PU), alleged that Government College of Art (GCA) Sector 10, is not implementing the UT’s reservation policy in admissions to its master of fine arts (MFA) courses, and has demanded compliance from the 2026-27 academic session. The association claimed that the same institution follows all reservation categories for BFA admissions, as does the Chandigarh College of Architecture for its M Arch programme. (HT Photo for representation)

In a letter to the college principal on Friday, the forum said that against a mandated 15% SC reservation, the college had allocated only four seats instead of six, while military/para-military, children of freedom fighters, and sports persons categories had received no seats at all despite a combined entitlement of four, out of the total MFA intake of 40.

The allegation gains weight from the college’s own admission rules. GCA’s reservations page cites the Chandigarh administration policy and lists SC/ST, defence/para-military, persons with disabilities, children of freedom fighters, and sports persons among the mandated reservation categories. The MFA prospectus also states that any changes to the reservation policy from the UT administration will be binding on the college.

The association claimed that the same institution follows all reservation categories for BFA admissions, as does the Chandigarh College of Architecture for its M Arch programme. The forum has termed the denial of reservations in MFA admissions a violation of Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution, and said a representation made on May 21 had gone unaddressed. GCA principal Alka Jain remained unavailable for comment.