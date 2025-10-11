Chandigarh: Sultans of Swing boost chances of quarterfinal berth with a 6-1 win

Sultans of Swing strengthened their chances of a quarterfinal berth with a commanding 6-1 win over Golf Masters in the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League on Friday. A player in action during the Chandigarh Golf League matches on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The Sultans’ win was powered by strong singles performances by Feroz Singh Grewal and Dilsher Sukhija, who took home four out of five points on offer. The biggest win came courtesy Tarun Veer Singh Lehal & Maandeep Singh Nagi’s 6 and 4 result as Rabbin Saini and Col PS Mangat also came home with a 4 and 3 win. Jaswant Khara and Gurpreet Singh Virk got the consolation point for Golf Masters.

In other matches, table-toppers Hunting Hawks finished their round-robin campaign with a 4.5-2.5 win over the Green Gators.

The Hawks dominated early through singles wins by Kulvinder Singh and Kulwaran Singh. Capt Amitpal Chahal and AS Dhillon won 5 and 3 for the Gators after Sukhdev Singh Sidhu and Kewal Singh Virk won 7 and 6 for the Hawks. Sanjeev Talwar, who celebrated his birthday today, combined with Jasprit Singh Bakshi to win 3 and 2 whilst one game was squared.

Moksha Royals, back on the tee after a short break, beat Soaring Eagles 5-2. After the singles were split one a piece, Tejpal Brar and Vishal Sharma finished early in the anchor game with a 6 and 5 win after Amit Saini-Manu Khosla combo slid past their opponents 3 and 2 in the earlier game. For the Eagles, Dilmick Lamba and Puneet Sood broke the Royals hold with a 2 and 1 win.

The final match of the day saw Seven Iron put up a spirited fight against Swinging Samurai, ending with a 3.5-3.5 tie. This was the only tied match of the day. Himmat Singh Sandhu won 2-up for the Seven Iron while Satraj Singh Toor won 2 and 1 for the Samurai. Skipper Dilsher Grewal combined with Kulwant Kaur to earn a hard fought 1-up win as all Seven Iron wins came in the final stages. CS Grewal and Col NS Bains won 3 and 2 as the Samurai missed a winning chance.

The next phase, starting October 13-16, will decide which teams will surge ahead to the knockout stage.

Results:

Hunting Hawks 4.5-2.5 Green Gators

Sultans of Swing 6-1 Golf Masters

Moksha Royals 5-2 Soaring Eagles

Swinging Samurai 3.5-3.5 Seven Iron