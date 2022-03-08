Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Taxi driver booked for running over stray dog
An unidentified taxi driver is on the run after mowing down a stray dog in Sector 42-C, Chandigarh, on March 1
Though the drive claimed that he ran over the dog unintentionally, CCTV footage showed him intentionally driving the car over the animal for the second time. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 02:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police said Mahender Kumar of Sector 42-C complained that he saw a taxi driver running his car over a stray dog that lives close to his house.

When he confronted the driver, he claimed that the dog got run over while he was reversing the car, but CCTV footage showed him intentionally driving the car over the animal for the second time. After battling for life for five days, the dog died on Sunday.

On Kumar’s complaint, the taxi driver has been booked under Section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of 10) of the Indian Penal Code. Police said the driver will be arrested soon, but it was a bailable offence.

