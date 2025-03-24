Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Temperature likely to hit 35°C this week

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 24, 2025 08:20 AM IST

The maximum temperature fell slightly from 32.4°C on Saturday to 32°C on Sunday, 2 degrees above normal

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh is likely to cross 35°C this week as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With no fresh western disturbances in the region, temperature is likely to rise as April comes nearer. The maximum temperature can hit 35°C by Wednesday as per officials.

The maximum temperature can hit 35°C by Wednesday as per officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The maximum temperature can hit 35°C by Wednesday as per officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The maximum temperature fell slightly from 32.4°C on Saturday to 32°C on Sunday, 2 degrees above normal. Meanwhile the minimum temperature remained unchanged between Saturday and Sunday at 14.7°C, 1.6 degrees below normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 35°C, while minimum temperature will remain between 15°C and 17°C, said officials.

