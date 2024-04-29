Chandigarh: Tewari demands list of work done in 10 years

Congress candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Manish Tewari, on Sunday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the list of works it had done for the city during the last ten years. when it had a four-engine government. Congress Lok Sabha candidate Manish Tewari while meeting local businessmen during his election campaign in Sector 45, Chandigarh. (HT photo)

Addressing a series of meetings and public interactions, Tewari pointed out that the BJP had a four engines in the form of the home minister, the governor, the member of parliament (MP) and the mayor. Attacking his opponent, he added, “there was another ‘toy-engine,’ Sanjay Tandon tagged along as city BJP chief, for eight years”.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The former union minister said, it is time they (BJP) mention one single achievement, if they really have any. “Do not tell us what you are going to do, tell us what has been done,” Tewari asked the BJP.

He asserted that it was the Congress that built and developed Chandigarh into a modern city. He said, the institutions like the PGI and the Panjab University are globally known.

He also addressed a citizens’ meeting organised by former MP Pawan Kumar Sharma in Sector 38.