 Chandigarh: Tewari demands list of work done in 10 years - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Tewari demands list of work done in 10 years

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 29, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Tewari asserted that it was the Congress that built and developed Chandigarh into a modern city. He said, the institutions like the PGI and the Panjab University are globally known

Congress candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Manish Tewari, on Sunday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the list of works it had done for the city during the last ten years. when it had a four-engine government.

Congress Lok Sabha candidate Manish Tewari while meeting local businessmen during his election campaign in Sector 45, Chandigarh. (HT photo)
Congress Lok Sabha candidate Manish Tewari while meeting local businessmen during his election campaign in Sector 45, Chandigarh. (HT photo)

Addressing a series of meetings and public interactions, Tewari pointed out that the BJP had a four engines in the form of the home minister, the governor, the member of parliament (MP) and the mayor. Attacking his opponent, he added, “there was another ‘toy-engine,’ Sanjay Tandon tagged along as city BJP chief, for eight years”.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The former union minister said, it is time they (BJP) mention one single achievement, if they really have any. “Do not tell us what you are going to do, tell us what has been done,” Tewari asked the BJP.

He asserted that it was the Congress that built and developed Chandigarh into a modern city. He said, the institutions like the PGI and the Panjab University are globally known.

He also addressed a citizens’ meeting organised by former MP Pawan Kumar Sharma in Sector 38.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Tewari demands list of work done in 10 years
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On