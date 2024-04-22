Chandigarh: Tewari hits back at Tandon over his ‘fool’s paradise’ jibe

Senior Congress leader and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidate from Chandigarh parliamentary constituency hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sanjay Tandon, stating that time will tell who is living in a fool’s paradise. The Congress candidate also had an interaction with the residents of Sector 29 focusing on the matters concerning the area. (HT file)

“Ibtidai ishq hai, rota hai kya, aage aage dekhiye hota hai kya”, Tewari remarked in a jibe at Tandon, adding, the battle and the final countdown have just begun and the verdict will be delivered on June 4.

“Not just Tandon, all the BJP candidates are going to face the heat of the voters that will be more intense and severe than the summer heat, over the deliberately forgotten promises like 20 crore jobs and ₹15 lakh cash deposit in bank accounts of all Indians,” the former Union minister remarked while referring to Prime Minister Modi’s promises.

Responding to a question about Tandon saying that Tewari was living in a fool’s paradise over his claims that the INDIA will win the elections, the former union minister said that not just independent and neutral observers, even the BJP’s internal surveys are saying that the saffron party’s fall was imminent. That is why they have started pressing the panic button, said Tewari.

The Congress candidate also had an interaction with the residents of Sector 29 focusing on the matters concerning the area.

Tewari told the residents that Chandigarh needed a comprehensive and overall fresh development plan where new needs of the city will be addressed.

Earlier in the day, he conducted a ‘pad-yatra’ in Mauli Jagran area and interacted with the people there. While appealing for their vote and support, he also enquired about the problems they were facing and assured to resolve these.