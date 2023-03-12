Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Thief makes off with 216 liquor bottles from Indl Area warehouse

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 12, 2023 02:41 AM IST

Chandigarh Police said there was a forest area behind the warehouse and the accused managed to escape without being detected

Police are looking for a man who stole over 200 liquor bottles from a warehouse in Phase 1, Industrial Area, over a span of three months.

Police are looking for a man who stole over 200 liquor bottles from a warehouse in Phase 1, Industrial Area, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In his complaint, Sunil Chadha from Radico Khaitan Limited, told the police that they had a liquor warehouse in Phase 1, Industrial Area, for distribution of products in Chandigarh. It is managed and operated by their clearing and forwarding (C&F) agent GD Enterprises.

Recently, while readying a consignment for dispatch, they found 216 bottles of 8PM whisky missing from the cartons. On inspecting the facility, they detected that a window was partially pried open to repeatedly enter the premises stealthily.

A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) and 457 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Industrial Area police station.

Story Saved
Sunday, March 12, 2023
